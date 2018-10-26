KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police took three children into protective custody overnight after finding them in a Kansas City, Kansas, home that was in “deplorable conditions.”
The department reports that officers responded to a welfare call after a 4-year-old boy went to a neighbor’s home looking for his mother.
When the police returned the boy to his home, they found two other children there, one of whom has mental development issues, but no responsible adult in the house.
The officers learned the 4-year-old had not eaten in several days.
There currently is no word if there have been any arrests made in this incident.
