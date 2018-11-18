INDEPENDENCE, MO. (KCTV) -- One person is dead following a double-shooting in Independence and the police have taken a suspect into custody.
The shooting happened Sunday morning in the 3800 block of S. Sterling Avenue.
Officers were called out to the scene around 5:33 a.m. on Sunday.
One other victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Later on Sunday, the police identified a person of interest in connection with the case.
They were looking for Michael T. Dumas, a 27-year-old black man who is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last known to live in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, police said, and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Later on Sunday, the police said Dumas has been taken into custody. They said in a tweet that he was "wanted for murder."
According to court records, Dumas was previously charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with another case.
His bond was reduced to $150,000 earlier this month, which he posted, and he was released on the condition that he not possess or be near any firearms.
He was due to have an appearance in court on Nov. 30.
The police said anyone with information is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600 or 8116-325-7330. You can also contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.