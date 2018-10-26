KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police took three children into protective custody overnight after finding them in a Kansas City, Kansas, home that was in “deplorable conditions.”
The department reports that officers responded to a welfare call after a 4-year-old boy went to a neighbor’s home looking for his mother.
When the police returned the boy to his home, they found two other children there, one of whom has mental development issues, but no responsible adult in the house. The other children are 3 and 5 years old.
The officers learned the 4-year-old had not eaten in several days.
The apartment is said to have piles of trash, rotting food, and dirty clothes inside.
The neighbors said they had their suspicions, but couldn’t imagine the issue was so bad.
One neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous said the children’s mother also lives at the home. She said she now wishes she called for help, but also wasn’t aware the issue was so severe.
“I believe the mother is to blame because she knows right for wrong," the neighbor said. "If you don’t want them kids, somebody would want those kids. And, sometimes it’s hard out here, but you have to reach out.”
The police are trying to figure out how long the children were left alone.
There currently is no word if there have been any arrests made in this incident.
The Division of Children and Families is investigating. They will determine if charges will be brought against their mother.
All three children are now in the custody of the state.
