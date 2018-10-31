OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police in Overland Park investigated a suspicious package found at the Sprint corporate headquarters Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said the Overland Park Police Department bomb unit has been on site at 6391 Sprint Parkway since around 12:30 p.m.
Officer John Lacy told KCTV5 News that the package was found in a mailroom.
Lacy later said the package turned out to be "nothing at all" and that the scene was cleared at 3 p.m.
In addition to Sprint offices, there is an office supply and printing shop in that area.
