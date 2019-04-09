KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man is in custody after a standoff shut down several streets in the East Bottoms following a deadly hit and run crash.
After being shut down for several hours, the streets are back open where police surrounded a home trying to speak with the man who was inside.
A police helicopter surrounded a home off Kansas Avenue after police learned a man was inside who could have information about the deadly crash.
Before the standoff, a driver t-boned a white car around 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Front Street near the Isle of Capri Casino killing a woman and critically injuring a man. That driver took off.
“There were cop cars and helicopters swarming everywhere and we saw a team get out of an unmarked vehicle pulling tactical weapons out of the trunk of a car,” Abbi Cheek, who works nearby, said.
Cheek said crime isn’t uncommon in the area, but Tuesday was different from the occasional ditched stolen car.
“It’s kind of like the Wild West down here,” Cheek said.
“I guess the wheels came off today in the East Bottoms,” Michael Bushnell, who is a publisher at Northeast News, said.
Before the deadly crash and the man involved in the standoff refused to come out of this home, Bushnell said he saw the same man assault another man around 10:30-11:00 Tuesday morning on Kansas Avenue.
“I guess he cut his ankle bracelet off, went to the casino and was involved in a hit and run that resulted in a fatality,” Bushnell said.
Around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night, negotiators successfully got the person of interest to surrender. He will be questioned as the crash investigation continues.
Many neighbors were relieved to be able to finally go home or finally leave their home. They were also grateful the situation ended peacefully.
