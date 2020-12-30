INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Police in Independence are hoping you can help identify a man who stole and then damaged a speed radar trailer.
You heard that right, one of those trailers that shows passing motorists how fast or slow they are driving, was taken by an unknown man.
Police released pictures Wednesday hoping someone would recognize the suspected thief and contact them.
Officer Syme, in a Facebook post, reported the Independence Traffic Unit speed trailer was stolen from where it had been placed at 43rd Street and Delaware Avenue on December 26. Video from the area shows a white “work” truck with the speed trailer hooked to the back of the truck leaving the area.
Officers later recovered the trailer in the 4400 block of South River Blvd. The trailer was damaged and the batter supply was stolen. A damage estimate was not immediately known.
Police ask that you call the Tips Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS or email leads@indepmo.org if you have information that could help their investigation.
