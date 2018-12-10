KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a teen girl shot on the Country Club Plaza had no connection to the man who shot her.
Investigators say the girl was in a moving car when someone standing on the sidewalk shot into the car, which peeled out to get away and stopped for help when they saw police.
Police don’t think anyone in the car had any prior interaction with the shooter, so the motive is a mystery.
It was just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The car was heading north on Jefferson Street, just north of the movie theater, when someone shot at the car.
The girl’s father said on Facebook that the bullet went through the back door and seat, then grazed her left arm.
Police say the driver of the car she was in sped to 47th Street to escape the gunfire, turned left and stopped when they saw officers just a block or two away.
Police cordoned off the area for hours.
The girl, whom police would describe only as a juvenile teen, was released from the hospital later that night.
Her father wrote on Facebook that he couldn’t stop thinking about the scary what-ifs.
Police have a rather generic suspect description of a young man who was standing by a group of young men.
They are asking that anyone who saw anything contact them or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
