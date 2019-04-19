MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Mission police were justified in shooting a suspect who had opened fire on a Shawnee Mission elementary school on March 1, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said Friday.
Responding officers had shot suspect Dylan Ruffin after repeatedly ordering him to come out of a house near Highland Elementary School in Fairway. He had raised his gun at police when they opened fire on him, hitting him.
Ruffin, 26, was taken into custody and treated. He remains in the Johnson County Detention Center on $500,000 bond. His next court hearing is May 15. Ruffin is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of discharging a gun in an occupied dwelling, all felonies, according to Johnson County court records.
The prosecutor reviewed the situation to determine whether police were justified in shooting Ruffin, and Howe found officers had followed Kansas' laws as they relate to lethal force. No criminal action will be taken against the officers, he said.
The incident began when a DARE officer at the school was called over by staff to the playground, where children and teachers said they heard gunshots while the kids were playing outside. The officer found a window on the east side of the building had a bullet hole in it, and school was dismissed early as a precaution, according to court documents.
A previous report of someone firing airsoft pellets near the school, and a couple of 911 hangups, led police to the house where they eventually found Ruffin and an exchange of gunfire took place while Ruffin hovered near the home's entrance, court documents state.
That shootout had parents shielding their children outside of the elementary school. There's a lot of scrutiny into the mental health of Ruffin. According to a police affidavit, they say Ruffin was on a mission to get officers to kill him. They say he started a shootout with police just across the street from the elementary school, just as parents were picking up their children.
Police say Ruffin told them he wanted to them to shoot him in the head during the violent confrontation.
Ruffin’s mother told them he has an addiction problem, using drugs like Xanax and heroin.
Past reports show Ruffin had run-ins with police, including a 2014 incident where he was arguing with his mother.
Ruffin is the grandson of billionaire Phil Ruffin, who is a noted supporter of President Donald Trump.
