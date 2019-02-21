KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened on Thursday evening.
The shooting happened in the 4007 block of Harvard at the Harvard Court Apartments, which is near 40 Highway and S. Sterling Avenue.
Police received the call about the shooting at about 6:15 p.m.
Both victims of the shooting are in serious condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.