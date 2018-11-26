BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking a 17-year-old as a person of interest in a triple shooting that killed a Blue Springs teenager.

Blue Springs police want to speak with Aden J. Kaler in the homicide of 17-year-old Jayden Lockett.

Kaler should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The shooting happened on Nov. 10 in a duplex in the 1200 block of SW Sunset Street. When police arrived, they found three people who had been shot. Lockett died at the scene. The other two teens were hospitalized.

17-year-old killed in triple shooting in Blue Springs The police are investigating a triple shooting in Blue Springs that killed one teenager.

The neighbors said that there was an argument outside the house half an hour before the police arrived at the scene. Officers said they have been to the house before due to various disturbance calls.

This was Blue Spring's third homicide of the year.

If you know where Kaler is, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816- 474-TIPS.