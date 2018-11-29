OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with several burglaries.
The burglaries happened on Nov. 10 in the 8100 block of Marty.
There was a total of 10 businesses that were burglarized between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m.
If you recognize this person or have any information, you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8724 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.