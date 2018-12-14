KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities are seeking help locating a missing Kansas City woman who may be in danger.
Police say 32-year-old Lauren Johnson may possibly be on her way to Pennsylvania with a man named Erik Black.
She was last seen on Dec. 8.
Johnson is 5'7" tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 913-573-6053.
