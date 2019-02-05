KANSAS CITY MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City, KS, Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Mario Garcia was last seen at his home in 1400 block of South 55th Street in Kansas City, KS about 4 a.m. Tuesday.
It is unknown what he is currently wearing but is believed to be barefoot.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Cot Mendez at 913-573-6083.
