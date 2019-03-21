KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing Kansas City man with dementia
Frank A. Danna, 53, was last seen leaving his home about 11:25 a.m. Thursday near the 300 block of Indiana Avenue.
He is driving a gray 2008 Buick Lacross and wearing a black Polo shirt with green stripes and blue jeans.
His family is concerned for his welfare.
If located, please contact the Kansas City Police Department's Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
