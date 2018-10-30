KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help in locating a missing woman.
Kimberly L. Hall went missing Monday.
Hall drives a silver, four-door 2012 Ford Fiesta with Kansas plates 658FFH.
Police say she has a medical condition that requires medication daily.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 913-573-6053.
