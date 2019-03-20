KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are seeking help locating a missing and endangered elderly man.
Dean Smith was last seen on at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Northwest Oakcrest Drive and North Robinhood Lane.
Dean is 96 years old and has dementia. He is driving a tan 1997 Chevy van.
His family is concerned for his welfare.
If located, please notify the Kansas City Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
