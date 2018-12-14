Reanna Deana Brown

Reanna Deana Brown was last seen about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. 

 (Kansas City, KS Police Department)

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are requesting help in locating a missing teenager.

Reanna Deana Brown was last seen about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. 

She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 913-573-6053.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.