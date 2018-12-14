KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are requesting help in locating a missing teenager.
Reanna Deana Brown was last seen about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 913-573-6053.
