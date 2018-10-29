Police seek help identifying three persons of interest in Oak Park Mall shooting

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police have just released pictures of the three men wanted for questioning in the shooting at Oak Park Mall that terrified shoppers. We've learned the accused shooter had a small child with him.
Overland Park police just released the surveillance photos of three men taken inside Oak Park Mall, just before someone opened fire. Investigators say there was some sort of confrontation between the men when one of them opened fire in the parking lot with bullets shattering the entrance doors.
Police confirming this afternoon the shooter had a little girl with him. Witnesses say he put the child in the car then pulled out a rifle and started shooting.
"Yeah there were plenty of witnesses, we're asking if you were there at Oak Park Mall in the food court to give us a call,” said Officer John Lacy, Overland Park Police Department.
Shoppers, including several families, ran for cover inside the food court and nearby businesses were put on lockdown as police searched for the gunman. Witnesses say he drove off in a red pickup truck.
Overland Park police say blood was found inside the mall leading investigators to believe at least one of them had been hit. Shoppers, we talked to today were disgusted a child was involved.
They say while they typically feel safe here, they always try to be aware.
"It's usually a safe place but also it could happen anywhere,” stated Sydney Jones, from Overland Park Kansas.
Overland Park police are asking for witnesses to come forward, not only if you recognize the men, but if you witnessed a crime at Oak Park Mall Friday night. You can call them at 913-344-8750 or you can always call the Tips hotline.
