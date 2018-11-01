NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The North Kansas City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.
Jack Spencer McClain, 80, walked away from his home about 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Erie Street.
Police said his cell phone pinged near 500 East 26th Avenue in North Kansas City.
McClain is 5'8" tall, 165 pounds, grey hair, brown eyes, light complexion and was wearing a greay sweatshirt.
Police say McClain has dementia and has difficulty walking.
Anyone seeing McClain should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the North Kansas City Police Department at 816-274-6032.
