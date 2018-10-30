KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery at a Northland Waffle House.
The 24-hour restaurant was closed for at least two hours Tuesday morning while police tried to figure out why two armed men opened fire.
It all happened just before 3 a.m. at 9750 NW Prairie View Rd.
Police say the two men fired one shot into the ceiling to scare everyone in the restaurant. No one was hurt.
Then, they demanded money from the register and took off running.
Investigators say the last time any witnesses saw them, they were headed toward a wooded area behind the waffle house.
Investigators took pictures and collected evidence inside the restaurant. Detectives are hoping to get surveillance video from nearby businesses.
Once police wrapped up their investigation, the Waffle House opened back up for business.
Police have not released any suspect descriptions.
