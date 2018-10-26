OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department is investigating after someone started firing a gun in the parking lot at Oak Park Mall.
The incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Friday. The mall is located near 95th Street and Quivira Road.
Surveillance video that the Overland Park police have looked at indicated there were three men in the parking lot of the mall, then one man began shooting at the other two.
Those two individuals ran into the mall and the other man kept shooting at them.
The police believe at least one of those men was shot because there is blood inside of the mall, but they have not yet been able to locate either of the two men who ran inside.
Essentially, police said, a fight in the parking lot spilled into the mall itself.
The police are looking for a suspect in a red pickup truck. On Saturday, the police chief said in an update that they know who they are looking for in connection with the shooting, which is why they have not shared surveillance video and asked for the public to help identify the suspect.
There was property damage and glass doors at the mall were visibly broken. No bystanders were known to be injured.
The police have said "multiple" shots were fired, but the exact number remains unknown.
Oak Park Mall said on Twitter on Friday night that it will remain closed for the rest of the night and that they will be open during their normal hours on Saturday.
The mother of a man who works inside the mall told KCTV5 News that the mall was "on lockdown" and that "tactical police officers" were at the scene.
People inside the mall took cover near the food court, as people panicked when the shooting happened.
“I just heard bangs and then the glass just shattered, and I just took off and my shoes fell off and I just kept running straight,” one witness said.
On Saturday, some witnesses were still shaken up and still recovering from the intensity of the night before.
Oak Park Mall was back open on Saturday and was very busy.
There were police officers stationed there as added security and the police chief said there would be an officer assigned there on Sunday, as well.
Rebecca Crockett sent pictures of what she saw in the food court that night. When people ran and hid after hearing the gunshots, they left their shoes and food behind. Some people had to leave their vehicles or belongings at the mall, even.
One woman who came back to retrieve her items on Saturday, Nicki Dozier, spoke to KCTV5 News.
Dozier and her wife took shelter in a department store and couldn't leave for nearly two hours.
She said she never expected to be trapped in a mall with an active shooter on the loose.
“I'll never forget hearing that and hearing people running and screaming,” Dozier said. “It was an eye-opener. You never know what could happen.”
Thank you to @OverlandPark_PD for their quick response to the incident that occurred in the parking lot earlier this evening. The mall will remain closed for the rest of the evening while police are on-site continuing their investigation. We will resume normal hours tomorrow.— Oak Park Mall (@OakParkMall) October 27, 2018
