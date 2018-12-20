KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man was shot and killed in Kansas City late Wednesday evening, and police are searching trying to find his killer.
Officers were called just before midnight to 24th Street and Brighton Avenue on a shots fired call. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS for a possible reward of up to $10,000.
