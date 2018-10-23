KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old who officers believe is endangered.
Police said Destiny Boyd was last seen on October 11 around 4:30 p.m. near the 6000 block of Swope Parkway.
Officers say Boyd’s family is concerned for her well-being.
Boyd is described as a white female standing 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, faded jeans and blue Converse sneakers.
Anyone with information on the location of Destiny Boyd is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
