KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Ra'Miyah Marshall has been found safe, according to police.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reporting as missing and endangered.
Ra'miyah Marshall was last seen at 7 a.m. near the 5400 block of Olive Street. She reportedly made suicidal statements prior to leaving her residence.
Marshall is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She's 4'9" tall and weighs 120 pounds.
If located, people are asked to call 911 immediately. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Missing Person's Unit at 816-234-5136
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.