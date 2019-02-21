25th sterling homicide

Officers were called about 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting call in the 2500 block of South Sterling Avenue.

 (KCTV5 News)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are searching for a murder suspect. 

When they arrived, they located a man dead inside the home.

Numerous people have been detained, and police have information that others involved in the shooting may still be in the area. Police want those in the immediate neighborhood to be aware.

South Sterling Avenue has been shut down south of East 23rd Street to East 27th Street as police investigate. 

The identity of the man dead has not yet been released. 

