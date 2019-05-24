KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a woman early Friday morning near Terrace Pointe Apartments.
Officers responded about 2:50 a.m. to South 71st Terrace and South 72nd Street. Shortly afterward, they fond a woman's body and began working it as a homicide scene.
People could be seen near the scene crying and hugging each other. The victim was shot on the sidewalk. It's unclear if she lived at the apartments.
Police said they have been to the apartment complex many times over the years addressing violence and drugs.
