INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) --- Officers from multiple agencies are searching for someone who fired shots at an Independence police officer on Saturday.
Police were called out to the scene of a separate call around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Jennings Road.
While there, shots were fired from an unknown location in the direction of the police officers.
No officer was hurt, according to police.
Independence, Kansas City police and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office are all on scene.
