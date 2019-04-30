Police search for gunman after man injured in Northland park shooting

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A man is recovering after he was shot at a Northland park overnight.
Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Monday to Northeast Parvin and Northeast Antioch roads in regard to a shooting.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He told police that he and two other people were at a park near North Cleveland Avenue and Northeast 43 Street when a man shot him for no reason.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
No suspect description was immediately given.
