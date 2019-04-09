Police search for driver after deadly hit-and-run in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the suspected driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday on Northeast 74th Street just west of North Oak Trafficway. Police blocked off traffic for over two hours so they could investigate the incident.
The man struck and killed has not yet been identified.
Police are looking for a white pickup truck they think it could be connected to the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
