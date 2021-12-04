BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- The Blue Springs School District said Saturday that they have found all three students responsible for a series of threats this week.
All of those students are going through the disciplinary process and could face a suspension of 100 days or expulsion.
Threatening graffiti was found in a Blue Spring South High School bathroom on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led the school district to bring in extra officers over the next few days.
A letter was sent to parents notifying the school was safe.
One of the pieces of graffiti depicted a gun and said, "Be prepared for tomorrow." Another piece of graffiti showed a gun and made a specific threat of gun violence for a specific day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.