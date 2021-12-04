The principal at Blue Springs South High School says the school has identified the student responsible for graffiti threatening a shooting.

BLUE SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) --- The Blue Springs School District said Saturday that they have found all three students responsible for a series of threats this week.

All of those students are going through the disciplinary process and could face a suspension of 100 days or expulsion.

Threatening graffiti was found in a Blue Spring South High School bathroom on Tuesday and Wednesday, which led the school district to bring in extra officers over the next few days.

A letter was sent to parents notifying the school was safe.

One of the pieces of graffiti depicted a gun and said, "Be prepared for tomorrow." Another piece of graffiti showed a gun and made a specific threat of gun violence for a specific day.

