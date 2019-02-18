KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Update: Forrest Crane has been found safe, according to police.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Kansas City man with a health issue.
Officers described 23-year-old Forrest Crane as a white man standing 6 foot 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
His family last talked to him on Saturday at 2:27 A.M.
If you have any information about Crane call the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5136.
