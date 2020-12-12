Michael Philavong

 From KCK Police

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — Kansas City, KS police are asking for your help in locating a missing man out of KCK.

Michael Philavong was last seen in the area of 8th Street and Tenny on Dec. 11.

He's 5’04”, 165 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

It's believed he is on foot and there's no clothing description available from police.

Police say he is a man with autism and a schizophrenic.

If you have any information, please contact the TIPS Hotlineat 816-474-TIPS (8477) or the KCK Police Department at 913-596-3000.

