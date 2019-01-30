190130_Buck-ONeil-Bridge-crash_02.PNG

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –- Police have responded to a multi-vehicle crash on the Buck O’Neil Bridge.

Officers said the incident was reported Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

They also noted that 6-8 vehicles were involved in the crash.

There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time.

