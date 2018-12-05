GREAT BEND, KS (KCTV) – A Kansas man was bitten by his pet cobra, and when officers came to take the snake, they also found mushrooms and marijuana.
In a post on the Great Bend Police Department Facebook page, officers said that 25-year-old Ari Hooley was bitten by his venomous coral cobra on Monday.
When police and animal control arrived the next day to remove the illegal animal, Hooley refused to turn over his pet.
After police returned to the home with a search warrant, they found the cobra with its head cut off under the house.
As they continued to search, police also found Hooley had been growing hallucinogenic mushrooms. They also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Hooley was taken to Barton County Jail where he is being held on a $300,000 bond. He faces charges of unlawful cultivation or distribution of controlled substances within 1000 feet of a school, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no drug tax stamp.
