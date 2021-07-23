KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Police Department is asking for help in locating two kids last seen in the area of 37th Street and Mersington Avenue.
Police say Leneal Thomas, 13, and Kendell McKinney, 7, were last seen in that area on Friday.
Leneal was wearing a red, white and blue shirt with shorts, while Kendell was wearing a red shirt with a gold emblem and shorts.
Leneal is 5'4" and weighs around 110 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Kendell weighs about 85 pounds and is 4'6". He has black hair and brown eyes.
