KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are requesting help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting. 

It happened at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near Fifth Street and Quindaro Boulevard.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female who had a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Police say a person of interest is described as a man in his 60s driving a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac SRX.

If you have any information you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at at 816-474-8477.

