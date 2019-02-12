KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Police are requesting help in identifying a person of interest in a shooting.
It happened at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday near Fifth Street and Quindaro Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a female who had a gunshot wound. She was rushed to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Police say a person of interest is described as a man in his 60s driving a black SUV, possibly a Cadillac SRX.
If you have any information you’re asked to call the TIPS Hotline at at 816-474-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.