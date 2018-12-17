LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Police are seeking information about an armed robbery at a Lenexa motel.
It happened about 1 a.m. Friday at the Suburban Extended Stay located at 15151 W. 101st Terrace.
The hotel desk clerk told police that two individuals entered the lobby wearing masks and armed with handguns. The suspects demanded money from the clerk, as one jumped the counter and pulled out the cash drawer. After emptying the cash drawer, the suspects left the scene.
The suspects were wearing light or gray sweatpants, hooded shirts and dark jackets. Both suspects were wearing gloves as well as white bandannas over their faces. One suspect was wearing a ROCAWEAR jacket with a logo on the back.
Anyone with information on the identity of either suspect can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or police at 913-825-8120.
