FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A police officer said the man accused in a shooting outside a Mission school was on a cocktail of drugs and had some serious firepower when he was exchanging bullets with police.
Police counted 27 bullet holes inside the bedroom of Dylan Ruffin, and those bullet holes were in the direction of Highlands Elementary School.
Officers said they also found bullets on school property.
The school went on lockdown when they heard gunfire. No kids were hurt, but the details released Wednesday show just how awful this could have been.
The police affidavit paints a clear picture that police believe Ruffin was attempting suicide by police, shooting at the elementary school to prompt a confrontation.
Ruffin's mother told officers her son was too scared to shoot himself but said he would shoot the school to make someone else do shoot him. She also told police her son had a gun and, "had recently purchased an extended magazine for the gun."
The mother also told police that her son, "had a drug addiction problem and had been abusing oxycodone, Xanax, and heroin," also noting that he, "just returned home from the methadone clinic."
The report went on to state that Ruffin told officers he wished they had shot him in the head.
Dylan Ruffin will be in court Thursday. He's in jail Wednesday night with a $500,000 bond.
