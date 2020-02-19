KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Three people, including the suspect, were injured in a crash stemming from a police pursuit on Wednesday evening.
Kansas City police say they responded to a report of a disturbance involving a man that was armed and intentionally hitting cars in the area.
Witnesses also told police the suspect was trying to assault a female, according to the department.
Officers located the vehicle with the man in the area of 53rd and Hardy and tried to stop the vehicle. But the vehicle refused to stop and officers pursued it, believing the man was a danger to the public.
The vehicle struck a second car in the area of 47th and Raytown Road. The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Two other individuals inside the second car were also transported to the hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.