OLATHE, KS (KCTV) - Police in Olathe are investigating a shooting outside a strip mall that left one person injured.
The incident happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Mur-Len road and East Cedar Street.
Officers said one person is in custody at the scene. There was no information on the condition of the victim.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
