INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- A video police are calling “disturbing” is spreading through social media around Independence, and now the teen who police called a person of interest in the case has turned himself into officers.
In the video, a person is shown pointing a pistol at a victim who investigators say is a juvenile who is later shown being punched several times by another person.
Officials with the Independence Police Department say they received a report of the incident Monday evening and learned the actions took place on Saturday.
Police identified 17-year-old Alex Schrader as a person of interest in the incident. Late Tuesday afternoon Schrader turned himself into police, though he currently is facing no criminal charges.
This is a developing story. Tune in to KCTV5 News at 5 for the latest details in the case and stay with KCTV5.com for further updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.