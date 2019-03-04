KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A person has died after a one vehicle accident in KCK.
Monday night at 8:48, Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief tweeted out that a person had died after a one vehicle accident near North 10th Street and 5 Highway.
One car accident at 10th & K5, one person deceased.— Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) March 5, 2019
According to police, the accident happened at 7:50 p.m. and three people were taken to an area hospital.
Officials said the vehicle was heading northbound on North 10th Street when the woman adult driver in her early thirties lost control.
The car went off the road and struck a tree.
There were two passengers in the back seat of the car, an adult male in his late thirties and an eight month old child.
All three were taken to the hospital. It was the adult male, who was seated behind the driver's seat, that died at the hospital.
The woman and the child have non-life-threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for more updates.
