PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) – A male pedestrian has been struck Tuesday evening in Prairie Village.
At 5:24 p.m. Tuesday, a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West 84th Terrace and Mission Road.
Police have reported that the pedestrian was not wearing a helmet an did suffer a significant head injury. He was taken to a local hospital.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and talked with police.
Prairie Village Police Department is on the scene and investigating.
