Police: Pedestrian dies after hit by train in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a train Sunday.
Police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a train Monday afternoon just before 4 in the area of east 12th Street and Elmwood Avenue.
Authorities confirmed that this was a fatality.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
