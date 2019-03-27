ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police are investigating a bank robbery that has happened Wednesday afternoon in Roeland Park.
Police were on the scene of a bank robbery at the Commerce Bank located at 4700 Johnson Drive that happened at 2:25 p.m.
Authorities said that a male entered the bank, displayed a weapon and then continued to fire shots. He made a verbal demand for money and proceeded to flea the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspect was seen being driven by a second individual in a vehicle described as a four-door compact sedan.
Fairway police could be seen carrying evidence baggies containing currencies.
There were no injuries during the robbery, officials said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 for updates.
