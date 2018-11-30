LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The police in Lawrence have arrested two people who they say are connected to a string of dozens of residential burglaries.
The burglaries begin as far back as March and have continued through recent weeks.
Brian L. Farrar, a 33-year-old Lawrence resident, was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of committing multiple residential burglaries.
A second suspect, Jonathan J. Collins, is another 33-year-old Lawrence resident. He was taken into custody last Tuesday on an unrelated arrest warrant. Collins remains in custody on the warrant, but burglary charges are pending.
After executing three different search warrants stemming from multiple residential and vehicle burglary cases, investigators recovered hundreds of items that were stolen.
The investigation into the burglaries is ongoing, but the police are not looking for any other individuals at this time.
“If you have previously reported a residential burglary and have obtained any serial number or unique identifier for your missing property that was not included in the initial report, please contact the Lawrence Police Department,” the police said.
They ask that you call the police department at 785-832-7509 if you have been a victim of an unreported case involving a residential burglary.
