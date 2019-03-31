KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man is in critical condition after his vehicle came crashing down onto Chouteau Trafficway.
Kansas City Police said the man driving the vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 when he missed the curve just before Chouteau and went across the median and came crashing down onto Chouteau Trafficway.
The accident happened on Sunday night at 7:23.
Chouteau Trafficway is closed at Interstate 35 Northbound and authorities said to take an alternate route.
