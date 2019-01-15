KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot by his girlfriend's former boyfriend.
It happened in the 300 block of North Coy.
Detectives say the victim was sitting in his car when the gunman walked up and began shooting at him.
He was shot several times and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
The suspect fled the scene. No other information was immediately available.
