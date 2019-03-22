KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man suffered severe burns after police said he tried to steal copper from a Kansas City business Friday night.
Officers with the Kansas City Police Department were called to a warehouse on Manchester Trafficway near 23rd Street just before 6:30 p.m.
When they arrived at the scene, the police found a man suffering burns to his hands and elbows, as well as other injuries, though they were not considered to be life-threatening.
The officers determined the man had been trying to take items from a private electrical substation and that he was on a ladder when he was shocked and fell.
A crew from Kansas City Power and Light was called to the scene to repair the damage caused in the incident.
