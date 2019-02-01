BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Police say a juvenile has been taken into custody for allegedly making threats against Belton Middle School.
Police investigated Thursday after an alleged threat was made against Belton Middle School on social media.
The investigation determined there was no credibility to the threat.
The juvenile has been transferred to the Cass County Juvenile Office.
